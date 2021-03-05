BlackRock Inc. Acquires 140,067 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.51% of Urban Outfitters worth $213,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 193,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $993,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

