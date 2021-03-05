BlackRock Inc. Acquires 170,514 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,514 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.04% of Adtalem Global Education worth $195,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

