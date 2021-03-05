BlackRock Inc. Acquires 199,981 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.40% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $201,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 34.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.