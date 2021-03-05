BlackRock Inc. Acquires 484,969 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $199,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPI. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 77,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 44.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,544,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.38.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

