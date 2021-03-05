BlackRock Inc. Acquires 947,406 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.10% of Marcus & Millichap worth $206,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, SVP Martin E. Louie sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,609.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

