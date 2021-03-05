BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.93% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $213,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

