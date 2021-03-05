BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.33% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $203,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

KLIC stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

