BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.40% of Antero Midstream worth $198,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 52,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

AM stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

