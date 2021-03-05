BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.42% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $211,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSOD stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

