BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.68% of Alamo Group worth $207,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

