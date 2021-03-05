BlackRock Inc. Buys 140,718 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.16% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $210,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

