BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,946,420 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of Investors Bancorp worth $207,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 78,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

