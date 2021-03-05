BlackRock Inc. Buys 283,837 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.28% of GMS worth $198,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of GMS by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $37.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

