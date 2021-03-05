BlackRock Inc. Buys 362,638 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 362,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Casella Waste Systems worth $211,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,196. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

