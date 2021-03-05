BlackRock Inc. Buys 665,527 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $205,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 855,725 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $58.96 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

