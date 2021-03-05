BlackRock Inc. Buys 87,633 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,633 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.88% of TTEC worth $200,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

