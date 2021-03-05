BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,284,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.40% of Cinemark worth $213,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 261,515 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 704,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 318,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

CNK stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

