BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.30% of NBT Bancorp worth $200,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

