BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,362,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 447,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.47% of Navient worth $209,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

