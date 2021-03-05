BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.77% of ePlus worth $211,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

