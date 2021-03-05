BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 858,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.26% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $195,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 39.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 171.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $14.46 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

