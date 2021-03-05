BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.18% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $200,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $44.90 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.61%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.