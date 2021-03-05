BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.20% of Genworth Financial worth $214,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 824,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

