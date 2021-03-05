BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.95% of Glu Mobile worth $200,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $12.42 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

