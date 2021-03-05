BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.19% of The St. Joe worth $204,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $46.69 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

In other The St. Joe news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $23,482,618.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

