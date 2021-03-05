BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.92% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $199,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.