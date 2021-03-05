BlackRock Inc. Has $197.18 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $197,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -516.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

