BlackRock Inc. Has $197.69 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.25% of Tennant worth $197,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tennant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 44,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tennant by 9.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNC opened at $76.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.04. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,153,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,686. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

