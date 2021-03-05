BlackRock Inc. Has $198.16 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of CarGurus worth $198,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.44 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 250,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,619 shares of company stock worth $1,160,934. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.