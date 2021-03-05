BlackRock Inc. Has $199.35 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,578 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.75% of Pan American Silver worth $199,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 194.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

PAAS stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

