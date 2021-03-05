BlackRock Inc. Has $200.71 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 293,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.22% of Provident Financial Services worth $200,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $20.78 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

