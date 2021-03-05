BlackRock Inc. Has $202.87 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,815,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Under Armour worth $202,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 330,060 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $3,594,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

