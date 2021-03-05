BlackRock Inc. Has $204.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,420 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $204,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $226.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $238.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.