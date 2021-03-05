BlackRock Inc. Has $207.93 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 95,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Popular worth $207,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $197,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $68.03 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

