BlackRock Inc. Has $210.51 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.94% of Matador Resources worth $210,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.