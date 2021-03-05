BlackRock Inc. Has $212.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.66% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $212,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,861,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,122,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 534,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $19,438,000.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRSN opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

