BlackRock Inc. Has $213.30 Million Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.92% of The Carlyle Group worth $213,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $37.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

