BlackRock Inc. Has $213.48 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.40% of Cabot worth $213,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cabot stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

