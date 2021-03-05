BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.86% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $197,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

