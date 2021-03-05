BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.99% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $194,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $42.96 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

