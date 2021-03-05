BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.22% of Astec Industries worth $199,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astec Industries by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

