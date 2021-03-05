BlackRock Inc. Purchases 173,170 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Change Healthcare worth $203,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.