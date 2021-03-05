BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,799,968 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.55% of Premier worth $194,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 749,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 348,155 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,657,000 after purchasing an additional 193,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

