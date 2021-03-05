BlackRock Inc. Purchases 363,561 Shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.40% of Cardtronics worth $194,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cardtronics by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cardtronics by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.52 on Friday. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

