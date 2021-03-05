BlackRock Inc. Purchases 376,158 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,158 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.18% of Vista Outdoor worth $209,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

