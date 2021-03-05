BlackRock Inc. Purchases 419,557 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.88% of O-I Glass worth $203,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

OI stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

