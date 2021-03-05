BlackRock Inc. Purchases 50,945 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.27% of Trustmark worth $195,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

