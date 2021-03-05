BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Chewy worth $211,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE CHWY opened at $87.65 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.