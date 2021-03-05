BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.91% of Belden worth $203,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Belden by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Belden news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

