BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Warner Music Group worth $200,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $21,185,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

